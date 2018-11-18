Zim Hollywood star escapes death in crash

By Bruce Ndlovu

Budding Zimbabwean TV star Sibongile Mlambo was lucky to escape with her life when she was involved in a collision with a truck in the streets of Hollywood recently.

In a social media post in which she implored people to always look after their loved ones and count their blessings, Mlambo said she had escaped unhurt from the car wreckage although he car was damaged beyond repair.

Mlambo is a multi-talented model, dancer, and actress who began her career when she was 10 years old as an actress in the international film, Kini and Adams which was shot in Domboshava.

At the infancy of her career, she featured in local Zimbabwean commercials before going to the United States. Starting out initially as a model, she became the first Miss Purple and Gold hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and 2nd runner-up in the Miss Zimbabwe-USA contest.

She is also a dancer of note, having been part of the entourage of such high powered acts as Madonna and Ne-yo.

In the last few years, Mlambo has begun to make headway in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster dance flick Honey while she is already a member of the acclaimed, award winning series Black Sails. She has also got a role in popular American series, Teen Wolf.

Recently she earned a role on hit American TV show, Lost in Space. Sunday News.