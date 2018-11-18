Winky D’s Coke Studio experience

By Blessing Masakadza

Dancehall star Winky D, was not at the Coke Studio for social media likes but for learning and the work will show, his camp has said.

The chanter described the experience as a learning curve which exposed him to some of Africa’s greatest musicians and music producers.

He said he got the opportunity to witness the other side of music and how music is done by other African artistes.

“To the artiste, this was a learning curve. That exposure alone brings great value in our work, being afforded the opportunity to work with the hottest and greatest African musicians and producers,” Jonathan Banda, his manager, said.

He added: “The one week experience will expose you to the other side of the game. This is not something for social media likes but serious work which takes long hours of working. You have to work and bring something great.”

Winky D’s camp preferred to keep the names of artistes he worked with as a surprise. Last week, Winky D posted a picture on Instagram with Nigerian music producer and songwriter GospelOnDeBeatz, real name Gospel Chinemeremu Obi, suggesting that something is coming up.

“These are the big boys in the game and even their social media platforms are huge,” he said.

Coke Studio Africa, according to their official site, is a convergence of a diverse number of prominent African artistes coming together to produce exciting new performances and combine various genres of music from all around Africa.

Winky recently dropped a beautiful video, Paper Bag, which has won the hearts of many music followers.

He has indicated that he has something in the offing for the Christmas holiday.

“We are working to ensure that we give our fans something. We always have something in the bag and we will just be finalising some of the work,” Banda said. Daily News.