Relegated Byo City thump Caps

By Fungai Muderere

It was not the kind of football that was expected from an already relegated Premier Soccer League side.Bulawayo City yesterday produced a master class display when they thumped visiting former champions Caps United 4-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

No wonder, soon after the match, an ecstatic Bulawayo City chairman, Jerry Sibanda, who kept on cheering Bekithemba Ndlovu’s charges from the edge of his seat, was even tempted to reveal some of their next season’s plans.

“We have already been relegated but it is always good to see the boys finish the season in this particular style. We were actually not a bad team. We saw our mistakes and we have already corrected them. In fact, we are looking forward to retain 75 percent of these players including their coaches. Actually, we will consider each and every player who wants to renew his contract with us. This performance shows that we are going to bounce back stronger,” said Sibanda.

It was a game where the hosts got a freaky goal in the 10th minute after Makepekepe goal minder, Chris Mverecherana, in a bid to clear a Stephen Makatuka back pass, blasted the ball on City midfielder Devine Mhindira’s back.

Two minutes later, young Aces Youth Academy product Kelvin Ndebele levelled the matters after the Bulawayo City’s Zibusiso “Mzimara” Sibanda and Zephania Ngodzo marshaled defence, had failed to clear their lines following a Wisdom Mutasa’s thunderbolt that was punched back into play by Kelvin Nyoni who was in between the sticks for Amakhosi.

Thereafter, the former country’s Cup Kings began to dictate the pace of the game with midfield genius Joel “Josta” Ngodzo being the chief engineer of their moves which however, could not yield any goals.

Against the run of play, dreadlocked Bulawayo City’s Lucky Nyathi registered his name on the score sheet on the 20th minute with an inch perfect tap in from a Trevor Ndlovu feed.

In the 26th minute, the Caps family thought it had got the equaliser after Josta had let loose a ferocious strike from inside the box that was punched back into play by a well positioned Nyoni and there were no takers from the United camp.

On the half-hour mark, an impressive Nyathi rose airborne to nod home an inviting cross that was delivered from the right by ex-Highlanders defender Benson Phiri.

The final nail on the Caps United’s coffin was a hit by Sipho Ndlovu, who after his release by substitute Timothy January made a solo run outpacing the Method Mwanjali marshalled rearguard and scored from a tight angle in the process beating a badly exposed Mverechena.

Makepekepe assistant coach, Nelson Matongorere: “It was a bad day in office. We are disappointed but not disgraced. We have lost the championship and we are rebuilding for next season. It’s still work in progress.”

Teams

Bulawayo City: K Nyoni, B Phiri, H Ncube, Z Ngodzo, R Pavari, S Ndlovu, D Mhindira, S

Samakwere (T January 48th min), L Nyathi (T Banda 55th min), T Ndlovu

Caps United: C Mverechena, M Ncube (T Chiunye 80th min), M Mwanjale, S Makatuka, V

Musarurwa, K Nyamupfukudza, J Ngodzo, K Ndebele, H Zvirekwi, J

Zhuwawu (A Chidiebere), W Mutasa (P Moyo 58th minute). Sunday News.