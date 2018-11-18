Killer T redeems Mabla, Sekuru Zvambu

The chanter roped in the two on his latest video Rovai Makuva, which was dropped this week. The video — shot in a rural setting — will certainly remind many of the duo’s once popular skits.

Mabla 10, real name Lloyd Kurima, and Sekuru Zvambu, real name Jabulani Sigauke, last appeared in a drama which featured musician Baba Harare in January titled Pamushika-shika.

Things have not been well on Sekuru Zvambu’s side following reports of him being convicted of rape and sentenced to an effective 18 years in jail.

He, however, received a life line with reports that he successfully applied and was granted bail pending appeal with his close associates still maintaining that he is innocent.

Mabla 10 rose to prominence with a number of comedy skits before combining forces with Sekuru Zvambu.

Mabla 10 also doubles as Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation stage manager and is actively visible during shows.

He told the Daily News that scenes for the video were done way before the Sekuru Zvambu fiasco.

The demand for dramas or street theatre seems to be dying with people losing interest and opting for Netflix and HBO movies.

Killer T is one of the most consistent dancehall stars in the country with a number of hits.

So far this year, he has already released a video for the song Ndamuda which managed to hit the one million view mark on YouTube. Daily News.