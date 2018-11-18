Highlanders board member dies

By Ngqwele Dube

Long serving Highlanders board member, Jonathan Sayi Moyo has died. He was 80.Moyo passed away on Friday night at Mater Dei Hospital in the city, where he had been admitted for post operation care. He had a knee operation three weeks ago.

Moyo’s son, Dothan said Moyo underwent an operation on the knee three weeks ago but his condition deteriorated ever since and was readmitted at the hospital on Thursday before passing away on Friday evening.

Board chairman, Luke Mnkandla said a dark cloud was hanging over the institution following Moyo’s death whom he described as one of the loyal members who gave all their efforts to making Bosso a better run institution.

He said Moyo was forthright in his manner during meetings and would not shy away from raising any matters that he felt needed to be discussed.

“He was one of the longest serving members of the club and also the board, having worked with some of the founder members such as (the late) Nsele Hlabangani and this made him a good store of history and was ever ready and willing to provide advice on club issues.

“Moyo was quite engaging and would raise whatever issue he felt was important during meetings, whether it is a board meeting or the annual general meeting. If he was given a chance to speak during AGMs everyone would listen attentively, aware that something important was about to be said,” said Mnkandla.

He revealed that he initiated the process of writing the club’s history after being appointed board chair and Moyo had been expected to be one of the leading lights, assisting a team that has been selected for the role.

Moyo was vice-chairman in the previous board that was chaired by Mgcini Nkolomi and was at one time transport manager in the 80s and 90s when Bosso used to have a huge travelling brigade.

Nkolomi paid tribute to Moyo saying he was a fountain of wisdom and showed great commitment to the club by attending every board meeting.

Dothan said Moyo born in Ntunte, Filabusi under Chief Maduna and attended Wanezi Mission before proceeding to Mtshabezi where he did his teacher training. He taught in Filabusi district before moving to Harare in the 1960s, where he worked for various entities that include the Ministry of Education, Speciss College and then joined the then Rhodesia Bank (Rhobank) which later turned to Zimbank at independence.

Moyo also dabbled in politics and was a member of Zapu, leading some of the branches. He was father to famed radio personality Brenda Moyo. Moyo is survived by his wife Gladys, three children, (Brenda, Dothan and Elnora), eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at number 5 Howes Avenue in Waterford and burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Sunday News.