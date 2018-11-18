Bosso to overhaul keepers’ department

By Ngqwele Dube

Highlanders is set to see an overhaul in the goalkeepers department with first choice goal minder, Ariel Sibanda’s subordinates being shown the exit after an expression of dissatisfaction by the goalkeepers coach, Tembo “Chokri” Chumba.

Impeccable sources at the club said with preparations for next year in full swing, Chokri had revealed he was unhappy with the performances of his other goalkeepers.

“We are going to see an overhaul in the goalkeepers department as Chuma revealed he needs able replacements that can easily fit into Ariel’s shoes whenever he is absent.

“I guess he was not impressed by the performances of the two goalkeepers, he is however, yet to indicate the replacements he has identified but with the season winding, he is certain to name his preferred choices, leaving it up to the club to secure them,” said the source.

Nedrick Madeya was handed a starting berth in the game against Chapungu which Bosso lost 4-0 while he was also in between the posts when the side beat Yadah 2-1 but technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu was not impressed with the ‘keeper’s comic antics and kept expressing his frustrations at the player.

Prosper Matutu on the other hand was in between the posts against FC Platinum in the absence of Sibanda who had been given a red card in the previous match and Bosso lost that game 1-0 at Mandava.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube said they would only be releasing the names of players making the exit and those earmarked to join the club after the last game of the season scheduled for next weekend.

While Ndlovu indicated there will only be a few spaces to fill up as he is satisfied with most of the players in his squad, he said there will be some making way for Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda, who have already been signed by the club while Nqobizitha Masuku is also almost certain to be donning the black and white jersey next season.

Dube also revealed they are still in the hunt for a striker despite roping in Tinashe Makanda and Tafadzwa Sibanda during the mid-season.

Sibanda was signed for a six-month period from Central Region Division One champions, TelOne and with the side being promoted to the topflight he might be recalled to the Gweru-based side.

“The technical manager is already coming up with the list of those he wants to stay and those we should let go, he is yet to finalise the list but once that is ready we will let you know, at the moment it would be premature.

“Strikers are still a premium and next week we could be having players training with us as we finalise next year’s squad.

“We have spaces for 30 players and we have already signed two players with another on the sidelines hence we need to make room. It might be difficult to move some of the players we keep to our Division side because of the cost implications,” he said. Sunday News.