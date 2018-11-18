Afcon 2019: Guinea qualify, former champions Zambia eliminated

Guinea qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday without kicking a ball, with former champions Zambia eliminated after defeat in Mozambique.

Guinea progressed after Rwanda held the Central African Republic to a 2-2 draw in Group H.

The result means that Guinea, who are set to play Ivory Coast later on Sunday, are assured of at least second place in the group, which secures their place at Cameroon 2019.

A draw in Conakry would be enough for the Elephants to also qualify.

Both of Rwanda’s goals came from Gor Mahia’s Jacques Tuyisenge with Mahamadou Habib Habibou and a 90th minute strike from Geoffrey Kondogbia earning CAR the draw.

Guinea are top of Group H on 10 points with Ivory Coast second on seven points.

CAR are two points further adrift having played one game more and Rwanda are bottom on two points.

Former champions Zambia were eliminated after a 1-0 away loss to Mozambique in Group K.

Reginaldo Faife kept Mozambican hopes alive of a top-two finish and a place at the finals by scoring the only goal after 63 minutes in Maputo.

Guinea-Bissau and Namibia have eight points each after a 0-0 draw in Windhoek on Saturday, Mozambique seven and Zambia four with the final qualifier to come next March.

Zambia won the 2012 Cup of Nations in Libreville, edging Ivory Coast on penalties.

Earlier on Sunday, Jordan Ayew scored both goals for Ghana as they beat Ethiopia 2-0 in Addis Ababa in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It was the perfect return to the Black Stars squad for Jordan, who along with his brother Andre, last played for Ghana in a World Cup qualifying match against Congo Brazzaville in October 2017.

Jordan, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Swansea City, opened the scoring for his country in the fourth minute and added a second from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

The result puts Ghana second in Group F on six points from three matches. They are a point behind leaders Kenya who have played one game more.

Kenya’s home match against Sierra Leone this weekend was cancelled because Sierra Leone are still serving a global ban from football.

It means the qualifying picture for Group F remains unclear.

In Group L,Tanzania missed a chance to qualify for their first Nations Cup finals after a 39 year absence.

Victory away to Lesotho would have secured Tanzania’s place, but a late goal from Nkau Lerotholi earned the hosts a victory which leaves the two teams on five points each.

They are eight points adrift of Group L leaders Uganda who qualified on Saturday, with one game left to play. Cape Verde are a further point back.

In other results on Sunday, Madagascar, who sealed an historic first qualification for a Nations Cup last month, lost 3-1 at home to Sudan in Group A.

Mohamed Musa and Abduaagla Abdallah put Sudan 2-0 up with Carolus Andriamahitsinoro scoring late on to keep the home side in the match.

Yassir Mozamil scored an 85th minute goal to make it 3-1 to Sudan and earn their first points of the qualifying campaign.

In Group J, two second half goals from Victorien Adebayor helped Niger come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory away to eSwatini after Sifiso Nkambule had put the hosts ahead.

Egypt and Tunisia, who played on Friday, have already qualified from this group. BBC Sport

Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results:

Group A: Madagascar 1-3 Sudan

Group F: Ethiopia 0-2 Ghana

Group H: Rwanda 2-2 Central African Republic

Group J: eSwatini 1-2 Niger

Group K: Mozambique 1-0 Zambia

Group L: Lesotho 1-0 Tanzania

Group G: Congo v DR Congo

Group I: Angola v Burkina Faso

Group D: Togo v Algeria

Group G: Liberia v Zimbabwe

Group H: Guinea v Ivory Coast

Group I: Mauritania v Botswana