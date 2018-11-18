A dynasty in the making

By George Mawere

The great Pele once said, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

As the FC Platinum family, we are truly humbled to have successfully defended the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Being the 2018 Champions is testament to the work ethic and dedication of the FC Platinum team, our coach, our players, our patron, our stakeholders and all our supporters and for that, we say thank you!

The road to this accolade was paved with challenges and heartaches, turbulence and disappointments.

However, the path was also embodied with treasured moments that gave the team the energy to keeping on forging ahead.

Throughout the season, we have exhibited passion and determination, driven by the hunger to remain at the top and prove to the non-believers that last year’s achievement was not a fluke.

Our journey has been guided by our philosophy to achieve positive results whilst measuring ourselves against the highest professional standards.

We strongly believe we can become a football powerhouse not only locally, but in Africa.

While some pundits chalked up last season’s success to luck and plans to defend the title as being over ambitious, we remained focused and disciplined.

With our fortitude and a touch of brilliance, we gratefully hit our mark and became the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.

Hats off to the entire FC Platinum family for exhibiting this kind of tenacity!

As we celebrate today’s success, we are mindful that our vision is to become a leading football brand in Africa.

This vision has no easy road.

It demands from us resources — both material and talent. It calls upon us to humbly search for the guidance and support of the entire nation.

As we return to the African Safari, we carry the pride of the nation and we promise to faithfully represent our kinsmen befittingly.

Today we celebrate not only as a football club in Zvishavane and the Midlands province, but as the reigning Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions who will go on to represent the nation at the highest level of club football on the continent.

So, today our celebrations resonate at national level.

In conclusion, I would like to once again express our most profound gratitude to:

Our patron, His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa for his vision,

Our company FC Platinum Holdings, the management and

Our company’s business partners Mimosa Mining Company,

Head coach Norman Mapeza and his technical team,

Club chairman Evans Mtombeni and the entire executive,

Our former club executives who were led by the now Honorary Lifetime President Nathan Shoko whom without his initial guidance, there would be no FC Platinum success,

Club supporters, in all the various chapters country wide,

The Zvishavane and Midlands communities,

Our partners Teecherz Home and Furniture and Cellmed,

Media partners, in particular YAFM, and all those who chose to believe we can do this.

Thank you.

G Mawere is the FC Platinum Club President. Sunday Mail.