Mental examination for sex pest

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 35-year-old Bulawayo man who allegedly attempted to rape a minor who resides at the same house with him, has been ordered to go for mental examination.

The man, from Emakhandeni suburb, allegedly undressed before attempting to rape the minor last Sunday night.

It was not explained in court if the two are related but they stay at the same house.

The accused, who is not married, pleaded guilty to indecent assault when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

He admitted in court that he wanted to rape the girl when he went into the room where she was sleeping.

“I admit I went into her room naked when she was sleeping but I only touched her thigh. I wanted to have sex with her because I was feeling the urge to have sex on the day. I have tried to find a woman to settle with but the odds have not been on my side. There is something really wrong with me,” he said.

Mr Ncube who said the accused must go for mental examination, remanded him to November 29 for sentencing. The Chronicle.