‘Hwange endured ridicule’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Promoted Hwange FC endured some ridicule from opposition fans in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League but the team did not allow the shame of being relegated to affect them as they stood firm on their objective of bouncing back into the elite league.

Speaking after their 2-0 win over ZPC Hwange at the Colliery Stadium recently, Hwange Supporters’ Association chairman, Maybin Dizomba, said the spirit of oneness and desire to reach the Promised Land kept them fully focused but agreed that it was never an easy early return.

“It wasn’t as easy as it now looks. Some stadiums were hostile to the team and we were exposed to ridicule for being relegated but that did not dampen our spirits and desire to achieve our goals,” said Dizomba.

He said the players had to adapt to the Division One environment where some of the stadiums were way below expected minimum standards but again that desire to achieve and arrive in the Promised Land pushed them on.

“It was an uphill task from the first match in Division One. The players had to quickly adapt to the new style of play. The team had to fight for each point and I admire the dedication of the technical bench and the players who gave it all.

The supporters were always at the team’s side, supporting the team all the way and never abandoning the boys. There was unity of purpose that prevailed during this safari which has brought a happy ending.

All the various organs of Chipangano were pulling in one direction. This is an achievement which needs to be safeguarded at all cost. Good football lessons have been learnt from this journey,” said the supporters’ chairman.

Hitman Gilbert Zulu, who scored a massive 21 goals also weighed in and said they kept their composure throughout the season and literally closed their ears to all sort of ridicule that came their way.

“Now the whole community is happy, this is what they wanted and we have achieved it. We want to thank everyone involved,” said Zulu. The Chronicle.