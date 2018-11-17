Ex-players speak on Chipangano’s return

Two former Hwange players Aleck Nyoni and Thamsanqa Vundla have hailed the team’s early return to the elite Premier Soccer League.

Speaking at the Colliery Stadium last Saturday where they were part of the huge crowd that thronged the match venue as Chipangano took on ZPC Hwange, the two players said it was indeed a pleasing development that top flight football had returned to the coal mining town.

“I am so happy for the boys, the technical team and indeed the supporters, Hwange is back in the top flight league and now they must make sure that the team stays and not make up numbers.

Experience is key but I think we need a few cover ups especially in defence and the midfield,” said Nyoni, a versatile midfielder who never took lightly to defeat during his playing days.

Nyoni played alongside head coach Nation Dube and assistant, Brian Njobvu, as well as still active striker, Gilbert Zulu.

Vundla, a tear away striker who was also deadly with his dribbling skills that would leave many a defender chasing shadows, said the team must not sit on its laurels but prepare thoroughly for the challenging Premiership.

“It’s job well done but we all know that PSL is no child’s play so those running the team must make sure that they adequately prepare so as to stay afloat. I am certain the coaches know which areas need to be looked into, ahead of the 2019 Premiership season,” said Vundla.

ZPC Hwange secretary, Mehluli Thebe, said his club was willing to loan some of its players to Hwange for the upcoming season.

“Yes, we were competitors but it’s over now and as a good neighbour we are always willing to assist whenever called upon. If the coaches feel some of the boys in our team could be good enough for the PSL, our doors are open,” said Thebe, who was recently voted into the Zifa Southern Region executive committee.

Before the start of the encounter last Saturday, ZPC Hwange players lined up a guard of honour for the opponents who were then presented with their medals and winners’ trophy by the Zifa leadership led by chairman, Andrew Tapela.

Also present was Tapela’s deputy, Gaylord Madhunguza, board members Fiso Siziba, Bryton Malandule, Tizirayi Luphahla as well as administrator, Augustine Ndlovu. The Chronicle.