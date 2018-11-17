Daughters bash late father’s small house

Three women who allegedly ganged up and attacked their late father’s alleged small house have been arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates’ Criminal Court.

Anesu Susan Marowa (17), Lyn Rutendo Marowa (23) and Shingirai Gumbo (40) were all not asked to plead to the assault charges when they appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe last week.

The three are being charged with assault as defined in section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. They were remanded out of custody and bail was granted on their own cognisance.

Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

Allegations were that on October 20 and at around 7pm, at Madhumbe tuckshop in Dangamvura, Zayin Muchapirei was at her sister’s place when the three approached her and started accusing her of having an extra marital affair with their late father who was husband to Gumbo.

A misunderstanding arose then. Anesu is alleged to have held

Muchapirei’s blouse while Lyn and Gumbo joined in the assault using sticks to assault her all over her body.

She sustained a swollen face, painful headache and was medically examined. The Manicapost.