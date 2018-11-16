Kwekwe sets aside $80k for mayoral car

Kwekwe City Council is set to buy a mayoral vehicle for Councillor Angeline Kasipo following a council resolution.

The local authority has reportedly set aside $80 000 for the purchase of the off-road vehicle. Clr Kasipo’s predecessor, Clr Matenda Madzoke, blocked the purchase of the vehicle, opting that the money be channelled to service delivery.

At one time, he rode a bicycle to work after he forced council to recover $30 000 that had been deposited to a car dealer.

The money was channelled towards boosting the refuse collection fleet where a tractor was purchased.

Clr Kasipo said a mayoral vehicle that befits her office, although not a priority, was necessary.

“We recently embarked on a tour with Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and had to use my personal vehicle as the one for the office is not suitable for such trips,” she said.

“Indeed, the vehicle is necessary for the office as at times we embark on some trips that a Mazda Familiar that is currently available for the office faces challenges to navigate.”

Clr Kasipo

Clr Kasipo is using her personal vehicle to conduct council business.

She said the local authority is set to purchase two more vehicles for recently appointed directors.

“We have also set aside money to buy two more vehicle for the newly appointed director of works and that of health,” she said. “I am not sure of the figures yet, but its round about the same as the mayoral vehicle.”

Mr Edson Chiyangwa, who was acting director of Housing and Public Works, is set to get a new vehicle after he was appointed substantive director to replace Newton Dete who has retired.

A newly-appointed director of health, whose name could not be ascertained, will also get a new vehicle. Clr Kasipo made headlines after she became the only female to be appointed mayor across the country in the aftermath of the 2018 harmonised election. The Herald