Freese trusts Tendai Ndoro

Highlands Park assistant coach Allan Freese believes the arrival of Tendai Ndoro at the club will add value to the team.

Ndoro joined the Johannesburg-based side last month as a free agent but made his debut together with another new signing, Mahlatse Makudubela over the weekend in a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United.

According to Kick-Off.com, Freese applauded the duo’s performance in their first appearance, saying: “No, they (Makudubela and Ndoro) did well for their performances.

They were signed to come and help the team, to take the team forward. It is the first game maybe, there are a lot of games to play. So yes, they come, and they’re coming to add value to the team.

That’s what’s good about them, they’re coming here to add value, which we appreciate.”

Ndoro looked sharp and set up the first goal scored by Lindokuhle Mbatha when he back-heeled the ball into the path of the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder, whose deflected shot brought his side back on level terms.

Ndoro also came close to getting on the score sheet in the 22nd minute when he triggered a sharp save from Richard Ofori after the hosts failed to clear their lines.

Ndoro was left out of coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s Zimbabwe Warriors at a time when his career seemed to be nose diving.

He was part of the Warriors set up during the run up and into the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017. B-Metro