Eight injured in Siyepambili Drive accident

By Andile Tshuma

Eight people were injured after two vehicles collided at a controlled intersection in Nketa 7, Bulawayo yesterday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Nketa and Siyepambili Drives at around 7:20 AM.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we attended an accident where eight people were injured when a Toyota Allex vehicle collided with a Honda Fit after the Toyota failed to give way at a robot-controlled intersection where Nketa Drive intersects with Siyepambili Drive,” said Inspector Ncube.

Passengers and drivers of both vehicles were injured.

The injured were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where some were admitted while others were treated and discharged.

Bulawayo Acting Chief Fire Officer, Mr Edward Phiri, said they arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after the accident had occurred.

“We got to the scene at around 7:30AM when the accident had just occurred. Four people were ferried to Mpilo Central hospital in our ambulance while another three were taken to the same hospital by an Emras ambulance. They sustained varied degrees of injuries,” said Mr Phiri.

A motorist, Mr Luckson Moyo said:

“Both cars were speeding but the Honda Fit slowed down at the robots. However, the other car wanted to turn in front and then they collided.

“I wonder what he benefitted from that stunt. If he had been in a hurry, he did not get to wherever he wanted to go.”

Following the accident, Bulawayo police appealed to motorists to be cautious on the road as the festive season is drawing close.

Inspector Ncube said the police would not be lenient to traffic offenders as a measure to try and curb the carnage on the roads.

“We are getting close to the festive season and we are anticipating that traffic will increase. We are therefore urging motorists to drive with caution so as to preserve human life.

“It is very painful for us as members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to attend to horrific accident scenes where lives would have been lost in scenarios that could have been avoided had motorists observed road rules and exercised caution,” he said. The Chronicle