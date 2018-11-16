Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeatured

42 feared dead in West Nicholson bus accident – PICTURES

89,930 2

Forty-two people are feared dead while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Brooklyn Express bus burst into flames about 10 kilometres out of West Nicholson Thursday night.

Forty-two people are feared dead while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Brooklyn Express bus burst into flames about 10 kilometres out of West Nicholson Thursday night.

The bus was coming from Zvishavane through Filabusi and was on its way to Musina in South Africa.

Narrating the ordeal from his hospital bed at Gwanda Provincial Hospital the driver of Brooklyn bus Mr Ndabezinhle Sikhosana said the bus burst into flames after a smell of a hazardous substance was detected.

Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

West Nicholson accident: Survivors relive the horror

64,634 0

SA crash victims bodies repatriated

24,150 84

9 Zimbabweans perish in SA bus crash

64,829 22

13 die in accident near Kadoma tollgate

69,372 0

While others believe the accident could have been as a result of an electrical fault, the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele says investigations to establish the real cause of the accident are in progress.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province Cde Abednico Ncube has visited victims of the horrific bus disaster at Gwanda Provincial Hospital and sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families.

Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
What was supposed to be a normal shopping trip to Musina in South Africa turned into a nightmare for about 70 passengers aboard Brooklyn Express when it went up in flames near Jonsley farm in West Nicholson
Forty-two people are feared dead while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Brooklyn Express bus burst into flames about 10 kilometres out of West Nicholson Thursday night.
Forty-two people are feared dead while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Brooklyn Express bus burst into flames about 10 kilometres out of West Nicholson Thursday night.
A fire engine is parked near to a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
A fire engine is parked near to a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)

Charred remains of the 42 victims are still at the accident scene while those who sustained serious injuries where referred to Bulawayo for further treatment.

Yesterday’s accident comes barely two weeks after two other buses side swiped along the Harare-Mutare road that led to the death of 50 passengers and scores hospitalised. ZBC

You might also like More from author