Woman ‘dumps’ disabled hubby, seeks upkeep

By Lisa Mangena

A woman from Bulawayo who allegedly dumped her husband after an accident that left him disabled, has dragged him to court claiming maintenance for the couple’s two children.

This emerged in court when Mrs Treasure Sibanda dragged Mr Knight Sibanda claiming $200 for spousal maintenance and the upkeep of their two minor children.

Mrs Sibanda said she lives in the same house with her estranged husband but they use different rooms and cook separately.

The magistrate, Ms Ulukile Mlea, asked Mr Sibanda how much he was offering and he said he was offering nothing at all.

“I’m not offering anything, I support the one child which we have together. I pay for her school fees and I give her pocket money every day. I doubt the other child is mine.

“She had this child after we separated. When I got involved in an accident she left me. She never helped me pay for my medical bills or anything and at the moment, I’m wheel- chair bound. I need someone to help me but she has never been there.

“I also support her, she runs a maize project and I gave her the money to start her business. We had agreed that she would use the profits to cater for my child,” he said.

Mrs Sibanda said: “Sibanda and I separated after I found out that he was cheating on me with some of his students at a college that he runs. I tried talking to the girls but that did not stop the affairs, so I decided to leave. Our children are now suffering because he is not supporting them and he took away the stove that we were using to cook”.

Mrs Sibanda told the court that she was prepared to have paternity tests to prove that her last born is Mr Sibanda’s child.

Mr Sibanda was ordered to pay $70 maintenance for the two minor children with effect from the end of this month pending paternity tests to be conducted on the last child. The Chronicle