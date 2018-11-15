Tsholotsho RDC boss nabbed for $881000 ‘fraud’

By Esinathy Sibanda

Tsholotsho Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Themba Moyo has been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office and fraud.

His arrest follows an audit instituted by Government that revealed that the RDC had failed to account for more than $881 000 in council funds.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm that Tsholotsho RDC CEO Themba Moyo has been arrested on charges of abuse of office and fraud following an audit of council books. He is in police custody and the allegations against him date back to 2015,” she said.

Chief Inspector Makonese said there was an outcry by anonymous people early this year over alleged misappropriation of funds which forced the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to dispatch auditors. “He failed to account for the missing money.

The allegations are misappropriation of ZIMDEF funds and Tsholotsho Stadium construction funds raised through selling of 40 elephants. He is also facing allegations of failing to account for the timber and hunting quotas revenue,” she said.

The council suspended Moyo last week on the same allegations. In the suspension letter, council said the CEO caused a bank account in the name of Tsholotsho RDC Stadium to be opened at CBZ without obtaining a council resolution and the account’s signatories were not employees of Tsholotsho RDC in violation of standing rules and regulations governing public funds or accounts.

“Theft: You caused payments to be made to the following people without any supporting documents; to yourself, other people and other entities from the TRDC Stadium account. Alternatively, you were grossly inefficient in failing to ensure that proper vouchers and requisitions were done to support such an expenditure,” reads part of the suspension letter.

“It is suspected that you failed to inform your employer about a Zimdef deposit which was made into your employer’s account amounting to $354 962-00. Alternatively, you failed to obtain a proper council resolution pertaining to the usage of the Zimdef deposit. Further as CEO you failed to account and acquit for $37 383 from the total Zimdef amount.” The Chronicle