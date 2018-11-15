Trouble in the land of plenty

By Benjamin Manzini

As a nation we have been sucked into a mess that only a miracle of change can remedy. The ruling elite have created a system in which the livelihood of the common man on the street has no say on how to live his life, hyperinflation is the order of the day and causes strife in many homes.

Recently the population was entertained by the side show created by the elite of the ruling party who are now embroiled in yet another bitter factional joust this time dragging the name of a reclusive fuel tycoon.

Comrade Petroleum as I will name him in this opinion piece was deemed a fall guy in an ugly factional fight for power with the assistance of the barking Chihuahua or poodle your choice, to expose a murky dodgy deal which included the Reserve Bank and an alleged cartel run by the rich whites and state security apparatus among a few connected few corrupt and convicted felons who pose as business men.

My thoughts would not doubt this being true for the listed unscrupulous bunch of criminals masquerade in public with impunity and no remorse for the suffering with their Shona mantra Chinhu Chedu (Our Thing in English and will not belittle my ancestors with a Nguni translation of such heinous crimes).

At the moment the idea of us being a cursed nation keeps knocking into my conscience, a disputed election marred by the allegations of fraud, a captured electoral commission and a compromised highest court in the land.

If i recall mega deals were being signed in every direction by the national Chief Executive Officer which have not yielded a dime. Amazingly barely a fortnight after the expose on the capture of the national reserve in an attempt to avert our eyes from looking into the rot they decide to put up a show, a discovery of Oil is the latest craze with the machinations of a bogus company from down under named similarly to a Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman rendition of life in post apartheid South Africa.

Failure has always been the result of this close to 40 years of tyranny, with no improvement to infrastructure or way of life for our young nation. Corruption is the order of the day and cronyism the status quo, if you do not wade in the dirty muddy waters of the influential liberation movement you are condemned to abject poverty for any legit business man who refuses to play ball is subjected to seizure of their asserts for you are not privy to success unless you conform to their mafia tactics.

In sport we have a football body run by thugs who double as politicians running the beautiful game, in which body elections are only contested by the incumbent, due to technicalities to disqualify any opposition in the same notion they have put the game into disrepute for example former glory of a big team dives towards relegation only to be saved by bad referee calls to save them from relegation and the big boy at the top of national football body turns a blind eye.

Back to the economy we have a young Oliver Twist singing for his supper causing a fight at the top as both Captain and Vice are squabbling over who should wear the armband and lead this battered team onto the field neither with an effective strategy or formation to win the day.

It is now clear as day there is a war at the top table which is now turning to a dog eat dog situation. All I can say is lets kneel down and pray for thats all we have the only one all mighty God to redeem us from this enclave of hell.