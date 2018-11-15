Sangare gets Lone Star green light

Liberia coach Thomas Kojo has included Newcastle United’s Under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare in his final list of foreign-based players invited for the match against Zimbabwe this Sunday.

Kojo has invited 11 foreign-based players for the squad to face the Warriors.

According to a release from the LFA Newcastle United’s Mohammed Sangare has been added to the squad after sorting out work permit issues that kept him out of the last three games.

Sangare was named among the 13 players invited for the DR Congo match in Monrovia but withdrew due to his work permit issue.

He was born in Liberia but has lived in England since he was 14 years old.

Prior to the match, LFA Administrative Manager Sabastian Collins explained, “Sangare has a valid Liberian passport but if he travels to Monrovia without his (residence) permit, getting back will give him problems.

“We thought it would be in the best interest of all parties that he secures his document before coming to Monrovia.

“He tried to fast-track the issuance of his residence permit, which went missing — but it will be issued next week.”

According to reports from England, the midfielder is expected to receive his permit before the Lone Star match with Zimbabwe at home which means he will be available for selection.

At one of his pre-match press conferences, coach Kojo complained that Liberia is short of quality players and was disappointed he could not have Sangare in his line-up.

Sangare played 15 games and scored two goals for Newcastle’s Under-23 in the Premier League Division 2 last season.

Liberia must win against Zimbabwe if they are to have a chance to reach the Nations Cup for the third time.

The list of the Lone Star foreign legion includes goalkeeper Boison Wynney de Souza, Joel Johnson Alajarin, team captain William Jerbo, Sam Garyahzon Johnson and Kpah Sean Sherman.

South African-based Anthony Snoti Laffor, Murphy Oscar Dorley, Tonia Tisdell, Sylvanus C. Nimely and Allen Njie are also part of the team.

Meanwile, Norway based striker Sam Johnson has been ruled out of the match through injury.

The 25-year-old suffered a knee injury at his Norwegian club Vålerenga’s.

Described by Liberian football lovers as the machine man, he is expected to be out for three weeks.

Johnson has played in every game under Kojo since taking over from former coach James Debbah and has formed a great partnership with William Jerbor in the Red, White and Blue attack.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica from his base in Norway, Johnson said it was disappointing that he’s going to be out of this crucial game.

“I am frustrated to be out of Sunday game because it is the most important game for us. A win for us will strengthen our chances of qualification for the Nations Cup.

“I want to play at the Nations Cup and to do that we have to win but I am not part of what we started. They beat us away and now it is our time to beat them,” said Johnson.

Though he is not going to be a part of the team, he has confidence in the team that will face the Warriors.

“The players are determined to fight to the end and get all three points. I believe in everyone and in the team’s ability so without me, we can still win,” said Johnson.

Tonia Tisdell returned to the Lone Star squad after missing two matches due to injury. He may start the match from the bench. — Sports Reporter/FPA