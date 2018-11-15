By Mukudzei Chingwere

Relegation-threatened Premiership side Nichrut remain confident of survival despite now needing results from other matches in the league to go their way.

Their cross-town rivals Chapungu might still be lurking in the drop zone, but the airmen insist they are safe from the chop.

Nichrut will become the last team to be relegated this weekend if they lose away to Chibuku Super Cup winners Triangle at Gibbo on Sunday.

However, if they collect full points in Chiredzi, they will be on 36 points and enhance chances of a last day survival from relegation.

Victory for Nichrut would also mean that the trio of Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs and Chapungu will not be safe from the drop zone as anyone of them could occupy the fourth and last relegation slot.

Mutare City, Shabanie Mine and Bulwayo city have already been demoted.

Yadah are on 39 points and only need a draw in the remaining two matches to be safe, Bulawayo Chiefs are on 38, Chapungu on 37 and they just both need a win apiece to confine Nichrut back to Division One after just a year’s flirtation with the top-flight. But the fact they still have a mathematical chance of surviving has left interim Nichrut coach Michael Ngore with some hope.

“We still have a mathematical chance of surviving and the players are motivated to fight all the way, we have a chance and we will fight.

“Players know they need to survive relegation to continue playing in the Premier League which is good for their respective careers and that is enough motivation for the players,” said Ngore.

But for all the permutations around the last relegation slot, Chapungu maintain they have done what is needed to survive the drop needing only a win to be safe and can even survive the chop with a Nichrut defeat.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama said they might have a mathematical chance of going down but insisted, it was not possible for his men to be demoted given their quality. “We are safe and we will not be relegated like I have always said during the course of the season.

Fixtures:

Saturday: FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Herentals v Chicken Inn (NSS), Bulawayo City v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Harare City v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Triangle United v Nichrut (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Chapungu v Yadah (Ascot). The Herald