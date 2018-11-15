Mapeza adds feather to his cap

By Godknows Matarutse

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has been named Coach of the Month for October — the fifth time this season. Mapeza was named as the top coach for May, June, August and September.

Striker Rodwell Chinyengetere was named Player of the Month for October, a period he contributed crucial goals to help his side retain the league title.

The Zvishavane-based side clinched their second successive title with two matches remaining and will be presented their trophy at Mandava Stadium on Saturday at the end of their match against rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars, who will finish the season as runners-up.

FC Platinum was granted their request to have the crowning ceremony at their home ground this weekend since their last match of the season will be an away tie to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

Platinum will also take on Triangle in the Castle Challenge Cup before shifting attention to Caf Champions League where they were drawn to face Malagasy side CNaPS Sport in the preliminary round.

Mapeza’s side will travel to Miarinarivo for the first leg set for November 27 or 28 with the second leg scheduled for Mandava Stadium on December 4 or 5.

But while FC Platinum were already confirmed 2018 Castle Lager Premiership champions, focus have since shifted to the other side of the table where Nichrut could be relegated if they fail to pick maximum points against Triangle on Sunday at Gibbo Stadium.

Nichrut occupy the last relegation slot with 33 points from 32 matches and need to win their remaining two matches while at the same time praying results elsewhere go their way.

Nichrut complete their campaign with a tricky tie against Dynamos at Ascot Stadium.

With 33 points, Nichrut can only finish with a maximum 39 points and for them to survive they are praying that Chapungu and Bulawayo Chiefs lose their remaining two matches.

Chapungu are on 37 points while Chiefs are on 38 with Yadah on 39 points.

Chapungu only need three points from their two remaining matches while for Bulawayo Chiefs two points will be enough to see them play top flight football once again next season.

This weekend, Chapungu host Yadah while Chiefs face play Highlanders in a local derby.

Fixtures:

Saturday: FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Herentals v Chicken Inn (NSS), Bulawayo City v CAPS United (B/F), Harare City v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro),

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Triangle United v Nichrut (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Chapungu v Yadah (Ascot) DailyNews