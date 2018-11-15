Harare weighs feasibility of underground bins

By Helen Kadirire

Harare councillors have tasked their waste management division to conduct a feasibility study on underground bins as they mull introducing them.

According to environmental management committee minutes, director of works Zvenyika Chawatama is supposed to produce a report on the pros and cons of the waste disposal method.

“The committee argued that the underground bins were being used in other countries and had no smells and seepage therefore posed no harm to the environment. Hence it was prudent for Chawatama to look at the pros and cons of having them and submit a detailed report to the committee,” read part of the minutes.

Council, in partnership with local company, Probin, has installed a prototype underground bin along Jason Moyo Avenue, with plans to roll out more once the Memorandum of Agreement has been set.

“The total cost of the bin and installation was $400 per unit and the proposal was to install 1 800 bins in the Central Business District. The whole project would cost $328 000 and Probin said they had the capacity to install more bins if needed,” council spokesperson Michael Chideme said. DailyNews