Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedLocal

Govt to increase police highway patrols

32,523 5

Government will be stepping up police highway patrols to curb road carnage, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe

“Cabinet expressed grave concern over the recent road traffic accident which took place near Rusape and which claimed 46 lives,” Mutsvangwa told a news briefing after the Cabinet sitting on Tuesday.

“To minimise such painful occurrence and alleviate the plight of road traffic accident victims, Cabinet resolved to call for greater enforcement of the use of integrated traffic management systems and increased highway police patrols.”

She added: “Drivers of public passenger vehicles be required to undergo defensive driving examinations and re-testing after every two years.”

Related Articles

Police release friendly roadblock schedule

4,078 67

Govt reduces police roadblocks

11,870 83

Traffic cop arrested over $2 bribe

1,684 2

Mugabe belts ZRP over its roadblocks

4,070 56

The policy U-turn is a major reversal of one of the major achievements of Operation Restore Legacy, which cost former president Robert Mugabe’s job and was marked by the reduction in police roadblocks. Daily News

You might also like More from author