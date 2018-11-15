Govt to increase police highway patrols

Government will be stepping up police highway patrols to curb road carnage, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

“Cabinet expressed grave concern over the recent road traffic accident which took place near Rusape and which claimed 46 lives,” Mutsvangwa told a news briefing after the Cabinet sitting on Tuesday.

“To minimise such painful occurrence and alleviate the plight of road traffic accident victims, Cabinet resolved to call for greater enforcement of the use of integrated traffic management systems and increased highway police patrols.”

She added: “Drivers of public passenger vehicles be required to undergo defensive driving examinations and re-testing after every two years.”

The policy U-turn is a major reversal of one of the major achievements of Operation Restore Legacy, which cost former president Robert Mugabe’s job and was marked by the reduction in police roadblocks. Daily News