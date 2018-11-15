Bulawayo Chiefs wage survival war against Highlanders

By Allen Khumalo

Bulawayo Chiefs are targeting a point against Highlanders when the two sides meet at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday in an encounter that could have major implications to their relegation battle.

Chiefs’ 0-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum in their last match has left them needing a point in order to avoid falling victim to the relegation axe.

They are on 13th place with 38 points.

Amakhosi, as Chiefs are affectionately known, have to move mountains as they face a rejuvenated Bosso who finally remembered their winning ways beating Harare City 2-0 last week.

Chiefs beat Highlanders 1-0 in the first leg and they are hoping to complete a double against the Madinda Ndlovu-led giants.

Should Chiefs fail to get a point against Highlanders, circumstances will demand that they win against ZPC Kariba in their last assignment of the season. Chiefs lost 0-2 to ZPC Kariba in the first leg.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ technical analyst Thulani Sibanda is aware of the task ahead.

“Anything is possible in this game but our aim is to try and squeeze that one point. We are working hard because we are aware of the pressure to avoid relegation and the boys know what is at stake,” said Sibanda.

Despite winning against some of the big teams in the league, Sibanda said they are not going to let that cloud their focus.

“You will realise that in some cases we won against big teams but we went on to lose the reverse fixtures,” said Sibanda.

Shabanie Mine, Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo City’s fate has been sealed while Nichrut, Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah are all battling to escape relegation.

Nichrut have 33 points, Chapungu 37 points while Yadah FC have amassed 39 points. Mathematically, Yadah seem safe from the chop with 39 points but they need to ensure they don’t slip up. The Chronicle