Mokoomba break language barrier, rock Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro-fusion band, Mokoomba, brought their flair and pizazz on stage in two hours of melodious feet stomping music at the Smokehouse in Bulawayo on Sunday night.

Music is a universal language and if it’s good, then everyone will enjoy and that is what Mokoomba brought on stage. Singing predominantly in Tonga with one or two tunes in Ndebele and Shona, the group had the crowd that gathered at Smokehouse (situated at Buster’s Sports Club) eating out of their hands.

Even though most could not understand what the well-travelled group from Victoria Falls was singing about, their music was infectious, enjoyable and danceable – which is what music is supposed to do. Songs that stuck out were Kumkanda and Mokole.

Mokoomba showed that if one sounds original and celebrates where they come from, they can be unique in this cosmopolitan world.

This likely explains why the group spends most of their time in the diaspora showcasing their music there.

If one has listened to Senegalese Salif Keita, there are similarities – especially the quivering voice of its lead singer Mathias Muzaza. But, Mokoomba’s style of music is unique and expounds Zimbabwean sounds and culture.

Muzaza’s voice changes in emotion from a lull on a sad song to a high pitch in a celebratory song and that was what drew the crowd to be more engaged during the show.

Their show was a treat for local fans as the group is rarely in Zimbabwe to perform and from the crowd’s response, more shows are in the pipeline.

Mokoomba’s performance in the city, which was supported by the Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival, also served as a warm up to the New Year celebrations with lucky patrons winning tickets to the festival.

Before Mokoomba rocked the crowd, tribal house trio Djembe Monks were the curtain raisers. They did not disappoint as always.

The trio composed of DJ Slimza, Rootz and Toture Drum mixed their music with live drumming and percussion instruments which always makes their set unique. The Chronicle