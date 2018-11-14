Magaya yet to submit Aguma application

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) says it is yet to receive an application for official registration of Aguma — a herbal supplement Prophet Walter Magaya claims has medicinal properties against cancer, HIV and Aids.

In a recent interview, MCAZ spokesperson Mr Shingai Gwatidzo said the process of registering both medicines and a product for human clinical trials was long and thorough.

“There have been some engagements between Prophet Walter Magaya and Ministry of Health and Child Care, however, MCAZ is yet to receive the application for registration of the product in question,” said Mr Gwatidzo.

He said the process of registering medicines involved submission of technical information detailing development, production, clinical trials and safety data.

Mr Gwatidzo said further information on requirements for safe and ethical conduct of clinical trials involving humans could be obtained from the Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe (MRCZ).

He said following the approvals, submission of samples for quality control testing was required to confirm that quality and safety issues were met.

Mr Gwatidzo said there was a component of inspection of the manufacturing process, whereby officers from the MCAZ should physically visit the plant where manufacturing was taking place.

“A product can only be considered safe, effective and of good quality after satisfying these minimum requirements,” he said.

MRCZ has not yet confirmed having received Prophet Magaya’s application to conduct a human clinical trial in Zimbabwe. Prophet Magaya received wide criticism a few months ago when he announced during his church service that he had found a cure for HIV and Aids as well as cancer.

He claimed that his product had successfully gone through efficacy and safety trials in India.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care ordered him to stop marketing the product until it goes through local safety and efficacy trials. The Herald