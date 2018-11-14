Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bonang Matheba’s tax fraud case postponed once again

Her legal team claim they need more time to finalize their representations.

Bonang Matheba was reportedly all smiles as she left Johannesburg’s Specialised Crimes Court today after her tax evasion case was postponed once again to November 27.

Bonang Matheba
Earlier this year Matheba was hit with tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to pay personal tax between 2008 and 2017 and company tax between 2014 and 2017.

Her lawyer, Charl Coetzee, requested a further postponement in order to file representations stating: “We have been engaging with SARS on the matter. We have complied and we are in the process of making representations, and request a further postponement.”

News24 reports that Matheba was in good spirits today unlike her last appearance at the court where she absolutely refused to speak to the media or be photographed.

Matheba’s good spirits continued as the social media lover took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day, which she captioned “@krisjenner chic realness” in an ode to Kim Kardashian’s mother and manager. Citizen

