West Ham’s Pedro Obiang yet to approach Fifa for nationality swap

By Danesius Marteh |BBC|

West Ham’s Spain-born midfielder Pedro Obiang has not yet approached Fifa about changing his nationality to play for Equatorial Guinea.

Obiang was last week included in Equatorial Guinea’s squad for a Nations Cup qualifier at home to Senegal.

He played for Spain at various youth levels but is eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea through his family.

Obiang played a competitive under-21 match for Spain and therefore needs Fifa clearance to swap allegiance.

Fifa has confirmed to BBC Sport the governing body has not yet been approached.

Obiang, 26, who has turned down past call-ups by Equatorial Guinea, is one of six uncapped players named by coach Angel Lopez.

Among the others hoping to make their debuts are Spain-based duo of goalkeeper Jesus Owono and defender Luis Meseguer, who plays for Rayo Vallecano’s B team.

Equatorial Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Felipe Ovono (Mek’ele City, Ethiopia), Aitor Embela (Logroñés Promesas, Spain), Jesus’ Owono (Alavés Juvenil A, Spain)

Defenders: Diosdado Mbele and Ildefonso Ona (Leones Vegetarianos); Cosme Anvene (Deportivo Unidad), Igor Engonga (Almería B, Spain), Carlos Akapo (Huesca, Spain), Mariano Ondo (Cano Sport), Saúl Coco (Horta, Spain), Luis Meseguer (Rayo Vallecano B, Spain)