South Africa’s Idibala dance hits showbiz

By Blessing Masakadza

South Africa’s King Monada’s Idibala dance has not gone unnoticed with Zimbabweans importing and localising it.

The dance, which features on the song Malwedhe (which translates to fainting in Khelobhedu) is about how fainting can be caused by love matters.

The song has been a hit on the local showbiz.

The dance involves people falling down on the floor in rhythmic fashion.

This has had people falling in clubs over the weekend in the name of the dance which some believe was getting out of hand and had potential to cause injuries.

The lyrics go as Kena Le Bolwedhe bja go idibala (I have a sickness of collapsing) Wa nhlala kea idibala (If you break up with me, I collapse) Wa jola Kea idibala (if you cheat, I collapse) Wa njolela Kea idibala (if you cheat on me, I collapse) Lege okha mphe tshelete, kea idibala (even if you don’t give me money, I collapse) and this has people falling and pretending to be unconscious at these instances.

Social media has been ablaze with several people coming with compositions imitating the dance.

Some have also come with jokes based on the dance.

This has also resulted in a social media challenge titled the #IdibalaChallenge with several video clips of people falling while in offices, cars or clubs.

Zimbabweans could not be outdone by the neighbours and also came up with a number of video clips for the challenge.

Of note is the Nelson Chamisa stage crumbling incident in Binga and the former president Robert Mugabe’s falling incident at the airport which have been appended to the song.

Zimbabwe Cricket players in Bangladesh could not be left out, with Sikandar Raza posting a video of his teammates doing the dance.

The Idibala dance has come as a challenge to the currently trending local dances such as Kanjiva popularised by dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall. DailyNews