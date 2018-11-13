Meet Jah Prayzah’s love interest in Dzamutsana

By Bongani Ndlovu

Jah Prayzah’s beautifully shot and scripted music video, Dzamutsana, shows him as a love sick puppy desperate to woo a king’s daughter, but in the end, he has to come to terms with the fact that he cannot win her heart.

Although in the music video shot in Binga, Jah Prayzah and the king – veteran actor Elijah Madzikatire – are the most recognisable, there is a beautiful woman whom Jah Prayzah is pursuing. This woman is 28-year-old Paulla Paloma Ndlovu, a musician/actress based in Bulawayo.

The bubbly Paulla Paloma said she met Jah Prayzah earlier this year during the Project Hope album recording in Harare.

“We did a project for the Higher Life Foundation with many other artistes and two months ago, Jah Prayzah’s management asked me to be part of the music video and I agreed,” said Paulla Paloma.

She said the three days she spent shooting the music video in Binga showed her how hard working Jah Prayzah and crew were.

“Those people can work. We went to Binga for three days and it was hard work from day one. You’d be up at 1AM and it’d be non-stop action from then.

It was, however, all worth the while,” she said. Paulla Paloma, who is not a new face in the arts industry, said acting as Jah Prayzah’s love interest was part of her repertoire as she has appeared in several movies, the most recent being The Stealers.

Also, she featured in Ryan Synth’s song Bakumelele which won a Skyz Metro FM Award for Best House/Gqom song last year. This year, she was nominated for the Outstanding House/Kwaito act at the Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Born in Plumtree, Paulla Paloma attended Mtshabezi High School and Foundation High. Her first break was when she was in primary school at Marula (outskirts of Plumtree).

“There was a play that the school was doing called Sarafina and they wanted people to sing and act. Everyone was auditioning and I was shy to do so. A teacher suggested that I try and I impressed and got a role.

“From then, I liked being on stage,” said Paulla Paloma.

Apart from being on music videos and singing house music, Paulla Paloma is part of gospel group Women of Valour and a founder member of Crème Voices. The Chronicle