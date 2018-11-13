Mata to leave United to join Arsenal in 2019/20

Manchester United star Juan Mata will reportedly join Arsenal at the end of 2018/19 as the attacking midfielder wants to link up again with former boss Unai Emery.

Mata’s contract expires at the end of this season and it appears likely he will make an exit as he has not commanded a first team place under manager Jose Mourinho in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old played under current Gunners boss Emery at Valencia and, as such, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham says he will make a move to Emirates next season.

He said: “I thought we were doing an appreciation hour for Juan Mata. After I said this, just a couple of minutes ago, just had a message going: ‘He’s going to Arsenal on a free’.

“We can’t do this anymore, if he’s going to Arsenal. We all love him now, but who is going to love him when he goes to Arsenal?

“He’s going to be going to Arsenal on a free! He was with [Unai] Emery on a free wasn’t he, so he’s going to Arsenal on a free because he is out of contract in the summer.”

The Spain international has made 198 appearances for the Red Devils in his six seasons at Old Trafford while scoring 42 goals. — Sport24.