Guard on the run after R30 000 theft

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A security guard is on the run after allegedly stealing R30 000 and $200 from a lodge where he was employed in Gwanda.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Mathew Mupfungidza stole the money from Trigger Lodge on Sunday at around 3AM.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of theft where a security guard, Mathew Mupfungidza, stole R30 000 and $200 bond notes which was in a locked cash box and fled. He is on the run and we appeal to anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to visit any police station near them or call Gwanda police on 0284 20139,” he said.

A worker at the lodge who preferred anonymity said Mupfungidza assumed duty at the reception together with another workmate who is a gardener at around 7PM on Saturday under the supervision of the manager.

He said the manager knocked off at around 10PM and left them in charge of the lodge.

The worker said the gardener realised that Mupfungidza had fled with the money at about 3AM on the following day.

“Mupfungidza was a security guard at the lodge but he sometimes worked at the reception on Saturday’s together with another security guard who was off duty on that day as the receptionist wasn’t around. He assumed duty around 7PM together with the gardener and Mupfungidza was handling the bookings while the gardener was supervising the rooms.

“The manager knocked off around 10PM leaving them at work. At around 3AM on the following day, the gardener went to the reception and found it unattended. He looked around for Mupfungidza and couldn’t locate him. He realised that the gate had been left slightly opened meaning that someone had gone out,” he said.

The worker said the gardener alerted the manager who instructed him to check for the cash box. He said that the cash box was gone and so was the money which was inside. The worker said Mupfungidza left with the cash box as the keys were with the manager.

He said it was further discovered that Mupfungidza had also removed his personal records from the company files. He said Mupfungidza had been employed at the lodge for about four months. The Chronicle