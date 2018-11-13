Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Danny Welbeck: Arsenal forward has second ankle operation

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has had a second operation on his broken right ankle.

Danny Welbeck was taken straight to hospital after suffering an ankle injury during Arsenal’s goalless Europa League draw with Sporting CP
The 27-year-old was injured during Thursday’s Europa League draw with Sporting Lisbon, and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Manager Unai Emery said on Sunday that he did not know if the England striker will return this season.

“Danny will now start his rehabilitation. It’s too early to say how long this will take,” Arsenal said.

“Both procedures went well, without complications. Everyone at the club will now be providing Danny with the best possible treatment and support in order to make him fit again as soon as possible.”

Welbeck, who has scored five goals in 14 matches for Arsenal this season, had been included in the latest England squad for games against the United States and Croatia next week. BBC

