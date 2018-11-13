Council in $8m real estate deal

By Innocent Ruwende

Harare City Council is set to partner Gary Thompson and Associates in an $8 million deal to redevelop Mount Pleasant Golf Club and construct more than 275 eco-friendly homes and a hotel around the complex. The plans include the construction of a shopping centre and a world-class clubhouse.

According to the recent minutes of the Business Committee, Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango sought authority to enter into negotiations with the company for the development of Mount Pleasant Golf Club.

“In his report, the Town Clerk (Eng Chisango) reported that Mount Pleasant Golf Club is a nine-hole golf course with a lease of 99 years effective July 22, 1961,” reads the minutes. “The amended rentals is $320 per month. The gold club is now defunct and requires reconstruction to be able to attract members.

“The golf club is surrounded by wetlands that have become dumpsites from both residential and commercial property owners. Land ideal for housing was within proximity of the golf club.”

Eng Chisango told councillors that the club was within the proximity of Jam Tree, a private property which offers sports and recreation facilities for use by both the golf club members and the general public.

He said that Gary Thompson and Associates was an establishment whose objective was advertising and brand management and the director, Mr Gary Thompson, was a professional golfer and president of the Zimbabwe Professional Golf Association.

“He was also a member of the Mount Pleasant Golf Club and had been with the club for over 35 years,” reads the minutes. “Gary Thompson and Associates was proposing to partner City of Harare in the development of Mount Pleasant Golf Club and real estate.

“The project’s scope entails the reconstruction of the defunct nine-hole golf club to 18-hole championship course at the cost of $8 million, construction of a world class clubhouse, upgrading sports facilities at Jam Tree, restoration and preservation of surrounding wetlands, construction of about 275 eco-friendly homes.”

The project included the development of a hotel, shopping centre, restaurant and coffee house facilities and upliftment of Alpes, Bargate and Garlands into a connected, gated and secure suburban community. City of Harare would be entitled to 20 percent stake of the real estate development among other benefits.

The council resolved that Eng Chisango be mandated to negotiate the joint venture with Gary Thompson and Associates and report back to the committee. The Herald