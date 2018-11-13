Burglars rape and rob Bulawayo woman

By Whinsley Masara

A woman from Bulawayo was raped and robbed by two unidentified suspects who broke into her house and got away with R4 500, $50 bond notes, US$1 and a Samsung J5 cell phone.

One of the attackers allegedly raped the woman (23), who resides in Cowdray Park suburb, twice.

The incident occurred at around 3AM on Saturday.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects, who have been linked to a spate of rape and robbery incidents that have occurred recently in the Western suburbs, are still at large.

“We are investigating a case of rape and robbery that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Cowdray Park suburb.

“Two unidentified suspects broke into a house after one of them broke a bedroom window and burglar bars.

“No one was in the bedroom and he proceeded to the kitchen where the woman slept on the floor,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the suspect found the house keys on top of the table and he unlocked the door for his accomplice.

One of them drew a knife which he placed on the victim’s neck, threatening to kill her if she made noise.

“They confiscated the woman’s cell phone which she had placed under her pillow. The other suspect proceeded to the bedroom where he ransacked the room and discovered the R 4 500 which was in one of the victims’ pair of jeans.

“He further discovered more money that was placed in different positions in the bedroom. When he returned to the kitchen, he ordered the victim to take off her clothes.

“One of them raped her twice and they left, vanishing into darkness,” said Insp Ncube.

He warned people against keeping money at home, saying most of the robberies indicate that the criminals would somehow be aware that the victim has a large amount of money.

Insp Ncube said walking around with or keeping cash at home or premises, causes people to be victims of robbers as they attract them, exposing them to danger and even death.

He appealed to members of the public who may have information on the suspects to contact the police.

“Police have linked these very two suspects to numerous rape and robbery cases that have occurred lately in the western suburbs which include Cowdray Park, Luveve, Pumula and other suburbs.

“We know someone out there knows who these two are and where they can be found and we are appealing for their assistance,” Insp Ncube said.

He also warned criminals, saying the net is closing in on them as police would not rest until they have all been brought to book. The Chronicle