Bulawayo musicians mourn Joe Maseko

The news of prominent Bulawayo music producer Joe Maseko’s death has rocked the local music fraternity as he was a man who gave many artistes in the city a chance to record their works at his House of Rising Sounds studio in Gwabalanda.

Maseko (44) died at a clinic in Luveve on Saturday evening after a short illness.

Artistes such as Sandra Ndebele, Jeys Marabini, Diliza from Stiff, 3 Kings of the Seqamabhilidi fame, Achuzi, Iyasa and the late Beater Mangethe had their first works recorded by Maseko before they became household names.

Hip hop crews from early 2000s such as ICON, Iron Throne, Skull Crackers, Biko and urban groover, Nyce Tym of Ndinekarate fame also passed through the hands of Maseko.

A common thread in all the messages of condolence was that Maseko was a humble and reclusive person who made time for any musician – be it established or up-and-coming. Also he had precious nuggets of advice in music, be it sound engineering, producing or recording – all at no extra charge.

These characteristics made him the go to producer in the city for most artistes.

Oskido and Professor’s protégé, Diliza, who is based in South Africa, said Maseko was a brother, mentor and father figure who helped shape his career.

Describing him as a perfectionist, Diliza said Maseko was the first person to give him a platform when he tried his hand at kwaito music in 1999.

“I was one of Joe’s first artistes. I was working with a person called Ndumiso Majama whom I formed a group known as Olova with. I came in as an artiste but Joe saw something in me, trained me to be his recording engineer and kwaito producer,” said Diliza.

Under the tutelage of Maseko, Diliza’s first project as a recording engineer was Sandra Ndebele’s song Mama and Beater Mangethe’s I come from Makokoba. Little known to him, the two tracks were successful and catapulted the unknown artistes to fame.

Jeys Marabini, who recorded his first album Emarabini at Maseko’s studio, said he would dearly miss the talented producer.

“Bra Joe was a person who was humble and had loads of love for people, especially musicians. A lot of us (artistes) worked with him.

“I worked with him on my first album on the production side of it. He’s a pioneer and hero of the industry. He shall be sadly missed,” said Jeys.

Sandra Ndebele, who attributed her popularity to Maseko, was taken aback when she heard news of his death.

“Joe is the one who gave me a break in my career as he recorded my first album Tshaya Tshaya that had the hit single Mama. He was a humble man and even when we had some semblance of popularity, when we went to his studio, he was still the same Joe who would accept and give us advice and we’d listen. He would accommodate everyone,” said Ndebele.

Urging people to celebrate icons like Maseko when they are still alive, Ndebele said the last time she saw Maseko was some months ago when she had gone to record Engikuzwayo, Msiz’Kay’s song that she is featured on.

Madlela Skhobokhobo, who worked with Maseko on his latest album Majazana, said he revered him and was saddened by his death.

“I have admired Joe’s works for many years and I always wanted to work with him. I’m honoured to have recently worked with him on my latest album Majazana. We captured everything at his studio before I took it to Harare for final touches.

“I’m very saddened by Joe’s passing. That man is an icon as he did so much for Bulawayo art, but the appreciation does not equate to his works. My heart is pained,” said Madlela.

Hip hop artiste Cal_Vin said Maseko inspired him to set up a studio of his own.

“I looked up to the big homey Joe. He made me want to have a studio of my own because I couldn’t get to work with him as he was always busy with too many clients.

“I was inspired as I also wanted to be that busy too. He was a true pioneer of the Bulawayo urban music and he’ll be missed and never be replaced,” said Cal_Vin.

X Mile, who recorded his song Bangaxabani (click song) with Maseko, said his first studio experience was at his studio in 2004. He said he is indebted to him for the chance he gave him.

“What I remember about that time was that Joe was not only interested in recording talent, but in nurturing it. He would take his time to teach me how the music industry works and would even go as far as teaching me the basics of sound, free of charge,” said X Mile.

He said he was of the opinion that the producer was not celebrated and honoured enough while he was still alive adding that he has left a huge gap in the Bulawayo music scene. The Chronicle