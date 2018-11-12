Zulu relishes PSL return

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Hwange striker Gilbert Zulu is looking forward to life in the Premier Soccer League next season after leading the coal miners back to the elite league from a one year stay in the wilderness of Division One.

Chipangano bounced back in spectacular fashion after campaigning in Division One this year and Zulu will likely be the PSL’s second oldest player next year after Herentals’ Innocent Benza.

“I am looking forward to playing in the top league once again, it’s good to be back and I will work extra hard and continue to give value to the team if selected. It’s not going to be easy but I will give it my best shot,” said Zulu who has been with Hwange for more than 15 years in which the team was relegated twice.

Despite being on the radar of many teams in the Premiership, Zulu remained loyal to the club.

“Its all about loyalty, I love the team, I love its fans and I shall always remain loyal to this institution. Sometimes all that glitters is not gold,” said Zulu soon after their game against ZPC Hwange at the Colliery Stadium on Saturday.

Also speaking after the game, another player who gave it all to the club during his playing days that span over 15 years, Aleck Nyoni, said unity of purpose saw the boys bouncing back into the league after just a single year in Division One.

“To us Hwange was and is more than a team and I really want to thank everyone who remained with the club and believed in it even in Division One.

“Some left when we sunk but look where we are, we are back. We now need to make sure this pain of relegation does not visit us again and I’m confident the playing boys, the coaches and indeed team management know that very well,” said Nyoni. The Chronicle