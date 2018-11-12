Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘Only UN can deal with Gukurahundi’

By Tendayi Madhomu

The United Nations is the most suitable organ to bring the controversial Gukurahundi issue to finality as domestic instruments are not fit to address the issue, a United Kingdom conference recently heard.

Former Minister in the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Moses Mzila Ndlovu
Former Minister in the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Moses Mzila Ndlovu (Picture by Southern Eye)

Former MDC legislator and ex-minister of State in the Organ of National Healing in the Government of National Unity, Moses Mzila Ndlovu told delegates at the conference held in Luton, located 46km north of London, that the UN is most suitable to bring the matter to justice.

The conference was coordinated by the 1893 Mthwakazi (Matabeleland) Human Rights Restoration Movement. “We have abandoned any faith in the government’s National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC). The NPRC died when the Commission of Inquiry on the August 1 violence came to Bulawayo,” he said.

“The NPRC has been dragging its feet on the Gukurahundi issue; government is not committed to finding a solution to Gukurahundi. The UN should institute a commission to investigate the crime. It is a monumental task that cannot be trusted in the hands of any government.”

Ndlovu said last week’s conference was a success, and it was attended by Sri Lankan, Malaysian and British nationals including the Luton Member of Parliament, Kelvin Hopkins. DailyNews

