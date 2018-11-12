Olinda, Madam Boss venture into cosmetics

By Tonderai Zvimba

The $445 billion global cosmetic industry is one of the lucrative places for women to start a business.

American TV personality Kylie Jenner (21) – Bruce Jenner’s daughter – has built herself a $900 million cosmetic business and is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire and now, local social media influencer and comedian Madam Boss wants to take a shot at this thriving beauty industry.

Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho), who has managed to create a brand for herself as an Internet sensation, now wants to utilise her social media following just like Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, who boasts of 118 million followers on Instagram alone, thrives through this social media following as her Kylie Cosmetics products sell out moments after she markets them on this platform.

Taking a leaf from personalities like Kylie, Madam Boss is set to launch her first beauty product line this month called ReD Xtreme under the Madam Boss Beauty Products company.

The ReD Xtreme line has perfumes, lipstick, mascara, lip gloss and facial creams with the first batch already available for pre-order.Madam Boss said her products will be available in all the major cities and department stores.

Not to be left out, another social media sensation – Olinda Chapel Nkomo (Stunner’s ex) – also wants her own slice of the pie of this booming beauty industry.

On December 1, Olinda will launch her beauty products “Olinda Chapel Cosmetics” that range from lipstick, face powder, mascara and highlighters.Olinda, a successful businesswoman, in May this year launched The House of Olinda Chapel – a fashion retailer targeted at plus-size women.

“I’m very excited about this new venture. I’ve always loved beauty and fashion and I can’t wait for the official launch.“The pre-orders are almost running out and this should be every woman’s must have (cosmetics) and every man’s gift to his woman,” said Olinda.

Olinda Chapel Nkomo and Madam Boss might be on to something big that can generate huge amounts of money for them as nowadays, social media influencers are cashing in on their followers.

The beauty industry in Africa is expected to grow to $1,8 billion this year and the market will grow by 6.4 percent a year over the next four years.

Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria are some of the biggest beauty product consumers in Africa and the cosmetics industry in the Southern Africa region is expected to grow even more in the coming years. The Chronicle