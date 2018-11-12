Man head-butts, knocks out girlfriend’s tooth

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 26 year old man from Bulawayo has been fined $100 for hitting his girlfriend and knocking out her tooth following an undisclosed argument.

Ayanda Mpofu of New Magwegwe head-butted Ms Mavis Mabhena, whose age was not mentioned in court, on the mouth.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla.

Ms Sibekithemba Dube prosecuted.

“On October 29 at around 7PM, Mpofu and Mabhena were together and a heated argument erupted between the two.”

“He hit her using fists several times on her head and face. He also head butted her on the mouth,” said Ms Dube.

Mabhena disputed Ms Dube’s version of events.

“I did not use my fists to hit her. I only head butted her and as a result she lost her tooth,” he said.

Ms Mabhena sustained injuries on her mouth and lost her tooth.

She sought medical attention and a medical report was available for use as evidence in court. The Chronicle