Deadly violence after lobola money disappears

By Whinsley Masara

An injiva who had just arrived from South Africa allegedly thumped his relative with a log and he died a few hours later following a row over R2 000 meant for lobola that allegedly went missing from his pockets, police confirmed yesterday.

Mlindisi Sibanda (29) of Tshabanda area in Tsholotsho struck Mr Lungani Tshuma (23) several times all over his body over the missing money and he died later during the night.

The incident occurred at around 3PM last Wednesday at Sibanda’s homestead.

Ward 19 councillor Pios Ncube said Sibanda, who is based in South Africa, had just arrived home when he committed the crime.

“On that day, the suspect contacted Tshuma to come to his home and assist him in painting his houses.

“Sibanda took out some money from his pocket and counted it in front of Tshuma. He then put it back into his work suit trouser’s pocket and told Tshuma that he wanted to use it to pay lobola,’’ he said.

Cllr Ncube said later in the evening, Sibanda removed his trousers and placed it on top of a bed.

He went to fetch some water at a nearby borehole which is about 30 metres away from the homestead leaving Tshuma behind.

“When he returned, he could not find the money. He asked Tshuma who claimed he had also gone out and had no idea what had happened to the cash.

“This angered Sibanda and he picked up a log and attacked Tshuma, hitting him all over the body and he sustained two deep cuts in the head.

“The suspect was restrained by Mr Kenneth Ndlovu who rushed to the scene after hearing Tshuma’s screams of help,” Cllr Ncube said.

Mr Ndlovu ordered Tshuma to go home but Sibanda refused to release him saying they would put up together at his homestead.

On Thursday at around 7AM, Mr Ndlovu went to the suspect’s house to check on Tshuma’s condition.

He knocked on the door and Sibanda opened it. Inside the house he found Tshuma lying lifelessly on the floor.

Cllr Ncube said the suspect dashed out of the bedroom and ran to Nkunzi Business Centre where he got a phone that he used to call his uncle in Figtree.

“He told him what had happened and the uncle travelled to Tshabanda. He took the suspect to the police,” he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect was arrested and was assisting police with investigations.

“I can confirm we arrested a 29-year-old man from Tsholotsho who assaulted another man over missing money.

“The victim died later during the night and was discovered dead by their relative who had come to check on him after he had earlier on restrained them from fighting,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

The matter was reported to the police by the suspect’s uncle, who also surrendered the suspect to the police. The Chronicle