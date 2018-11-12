23-yr-old in court for murder after fatal fight

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 23 year old man from Bulawayo allegedly hit another man’s stomach with a stone during a fight.

Kudzai Munjayi of Cowdray Park suburb allegedly struck Edmore Gama, once with a stone on his stomach after a heated argument over an unspecified issue.

As a result Gama complained of stomach pains resulting in his admission to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Two surgical operations were done on his stomach before his death, a court heard.

Munjayi was not asked to plead to murder charges before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu remanded him in custody to November 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on June 16 around 7PM, Munjayi had a misunderstanding with Gama that resulted in him picking up a stone and hitting him once on the stomach.

Gama did not sustain any visual injuries but complained of stomach pains.

He was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and was surgically operated.

The diagnosis was swollen stomach and blood clots were drained from the stomach.

His condition deteriorated and a second operation was done on July 1 as his stomach remained swollen.

Gama died on July 16.

A post mortem was carried out and it revealed that he died of sepsis, stomach and intestine lesion and abdominal trauma.

A report was made to the police and investigations were instituted leading to Munjayi’s arrest. The Chronicle