Yesteryear Greats: Chuchu — the unsung hero

By Lovemore Dube

Media practitioners have the privilege of asserting themselves as authorities in fields they write in.

At times that is abused and the gullible follow. In order to retain credibility and a measure of integrity multi-sourcing is essential.

Sunday News Leisure writer Lovemore Dube this week speaks to a number of football personalities about a player he regards as having been among the finest Bulawayo and Zimbabwe has ever produced — Elvis Chiweshe.

Yet despite his qualities, he remains one of the least celebrated football icons of the 1980s and 1990s.

Chiweshe on the field was an automatic number two in any coach’s list after the goalkeeper.

He shone in an era of equally talented kingpins and overshadowed them at a time when soccer books were popular with boys competing favourably with the likes of Hamid Dhana, Stix Mtizwa, Stanford Ntini, Sherperd Muradzikwa, Joel Shambo, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo, Mpumelelo Dzowa, Willard Khumalo, Obey Sova, George Ayibu, Masimba Dinyero, Tito Paketh and Benjamin Zulu.

Brian Moyo, a qualified coach, events entrepreneur, teacher and sports administrator described Chiweshe as a rare breed of a footballer.

“Deceiving outlook, a football genius with a cultured left foot, at home in defence, central midfield or in the playmaking hub, endowed with both skill and an intelligent football mind, his only blemish perhaps was his moderate speed and laid back approach. But with his skill, he really didn’t need to run away from an opponent.

“A great player for all occasions, small or big matches alike, evergreen, deadly on set plays, probably never missed from the spot,” said Moyo.

Moyo recalled how the dead ball specialist had in one match scored past Peter Nkomo thrice, twice the referee called for a retake.

“Twice the referee ordered a retake and Eagles FC (formerly Bulawayo Wanderers) players walked off, Chuchu (Elvis) remained and did his thing with the third one counting.

“At Rufaro against DeMbare he scored a hat-trick from dead ball situations. He once spent almost a full season without a club but stayed good enough to make it to the 1988 Best X1. Although good with the tackle, was a clean athlete,” said Moyo.

Former Darryn T, Highlanders FC and Zimbabwe Saints left back Lovejoy “Mabhekaphansi” Mugadza said the player was a great utility player.

“He had close ball control, a great reader of the game, great distributor of the ball, packed powerful shots and could play any position. He was deadly on free kicks and difficult to play against,” said Mugadza.

The 1990 joint Soccer Star of the Year winner George “Tyson” Nechironga, a South African Bloemfontein Celtics legend who played with the likes of Malawian great John Maduka described Chiweshe as a brainy footballer.

“Elvis Chiweshe was a think tank. He used brains and complemented that with his skills. He could pack venomous shots, could play any position, he was an astute footballer,” Nechironga described the Eagles and DeMbare legend.

Legend Benedict Moyo, a Young Warriors defence pillar who starred for Zisco (Risco) said: “Elvis Chiweshe was exceptional, talented, intelligent and stubborn player I ever played against. He got around all situations on the field of play. He was deadly powerful, a dead ball specialist. He was a utility player.”

Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, a former AmaZulu and Highlanders defence stalwart whose brilliance however, did not evolve into folklore stuff because of injury, studies and work commitments believes Chuchu, as Chiweshe was known, retired too early.

“He retired too early for me through injury. A nagging knee injury. So it would be a misnomer if I say I played against him. I watched him strut his genius on the left side of the field as a utility player.

“I watched him from ZOC FC and during his Eagles FC times at White City. Chuchu was phenomenal. He made football look simple in its complex nature,” said Ndebele.

Ndebele said he looked at Chiweshe as a complete package.

“I looked up to him as the ultimate package and worse off he kept to himself. I guess he was a reserved individual. He always did things on time and by the clock with minimal interruptions. Not wasteful.

“Even on social interaction and words, he never gave out more than necessary. But on the field he dished out excess skills. Case in point, his training luggage would only be a folded pair pocketed on the side pockets, no bag. The rest would be worn,” said Ndebele.

Ndebele said in his time with Highlanders under Roy Barreto when Chiweshe was still active at Dynamos, he (Ndebele) never got to clash with him as he would be on the bench with either Itai Godzamapere and the late Makheyi Nyathi and Cleopas Dlodlo.

“If I had made the team, coach Roy Barreto would have instructed us to avoid fouling on the third quarter if Elvis was in their line-up,” said Ndebele.

Veteran development coach Bheki Nyoni described Chiweshe as a utility player who was hard working. He was a free kick specialist who packed booming shots.

Zimbabwean football legend and one of the highest scorers for the Warriors, Agent Sawu described Chiweshe as confident on the ball, a technically gifted player and a terrific free kick specialist.

Gwanda Ramblers and Hwange Football Club legend who has guided the club back into the Castle Lager Premiership, was at a loss for words in how to best describe Chiweshe.

“In music he would be a masterpiece. In jewellery a gem, he was so skilful and loaded with technique, very intelligent, one would describe him as degreed in football.

“Playing against him gave us some sleepless nights trying to think what will the match be like against him. He made me fall in love with Keona Mazhiya,” said Dube who turned out for Zimbabwe Saints and Ingwebu as a junior.

Dumaza Dube, a renowned development coach says Chiweshe was an intelligent footballer.

“Chiweshe was a very intelligent and hard working person. I used to get football booths at Sotshangane Flats while growing up,” said Dumaza who made his name at Kismet and Bondolfi Teachers’ College before retiring at Highlanders in 1997.

Mighty Warriors legend Nomsa Moyo said he watched a bit of him in Dynamos colours.

“He was a marvel to watch,” said Nomsa.

Mayfield Daka, a former Railstars, Highlanders and Fire Batteries left back said: “He was a dead ball specialist who even asked to re-take would score again.”

Chiweshe started his football at ZOC in 1982 and joined Eagles the following year, winning promotion into the Premiership in 1984.

He played with some of the greatest names in Zimbabwe football in Boy Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Tanny Banda, Ebson

“Sugar” Muguyo, the late Felix Ntuthu, Max Tshuma and Lazarus Mwambopo.

Highlanders Football Club supporters were in 1987 denied a chance of a dream midfield combination involving Chiweshe.

At that time Bosso had legends Tito Paketh, Thoko Sithole, Nqobizitha Maenzanise, Mpumelelo Dzowa, Willard Khumalo, the late David Phiri, Titus Majola and Ronnie Jowa.

A selection poser would have been coaches Barry Daka and Cosmas Zulu’s headache.

** Sunday News Leisure will bring you a full interview with Chiweshe next week. Sunday News.