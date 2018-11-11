When volleyball loves you back

By Tanyaradzwa Kutaura

Were it not for volleyball, Nyengeterai Guyo would have been telling a different story.The sport has given the 27-year-old a job and love. More could be on the way for a woman who plays volleyball even when heavily pregnant.

“I cannot even start to imagine what my life would have been like without volleyball,” says the Harare City power hitter.

“I met the love of my life at a volleyball tournament in 2008, I was doing Form Two and he was an Upper Six student at Churchill High School.

“The sport also opened employment doors for me as I am employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police as a sports administrator. All this would not have been possible without volleyball.”

Guyo and hubby Tawanda Pamire have a four-year-old daughter, Miranda, and they are already talking about a future time when she will be the princess of the court.

“Her father and mother are both volleyball enthusiasts and we would love her to follow in our footsteps too,” says Pamire.

Pamire believes women need to be given all the support they need when pursuing their sporting dreams.

“I can simply say sport is a basic human right and as men I wish to see us giving our women greater access and opportunity to participate in sport.

“I am aware that there are some cultural and social challenges to be addressed but giving them support remains the starting point.

“Personally I chose to support and believe in my wife and like any other sector we had our goals set and kept working towards them. I’m happy to report that it has been a lovely journey.”

Pamire will have to do some babysitting as Guyo and Harare City step up preparations for this month’s Zone XI Club Championships from November 30 to December 8 in Durban, South Africa.

“It will not be an easy tournament but we are fired up,” says Guyo. Sunday Mail.