Warriors preps for Liberia clash gather momentum

By Mandla Moyo
Preparations for the men’s national soccer team, the Warriors who are scheduled to travel to Liberia for a date with the Lone Star are gathering momentum.
On 18 November at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia the two sides will battle for a ticket that will lead to the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations.
According to the programme, the team is scheduled to fly out of the country to Liberia on Thursday. Players based outside the country will fly directly from their bases to Liberia where they will meet the rest of the team.
“We are expecting the foreign contingent to fly from their bases direct to Liberia were they will meet the rest of the other guys, said the Zifa communication manger Xolisani Gwesela.
When asked how they fancy the team’s chances of qualifying to the final Gwesela had this to say: “As it stands we are quite confident that they will get the necessary point needed thereby cementing their qualification for Africa’s biggest soccer extravaganza.
This also goes to the Under-20 National soccer team whose names we are yet to announce.
”We expect to have their names around midweek, however, even though during the last edition they failed to make it out of the group stages this time around we expect them to do better,” said Gwesela.
Warriors Provisional Squad
Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)
Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)
Midfielders: Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)
Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC). Sunday News.