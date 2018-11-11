Warriors preps for Liberia clash gather momentum

By Mandla Moyo

Preparations for the men’s national soccer team, the Warriors who are scheduled to travel to Liberia for a date with the Lone Star are gathering momentum.

On 18 November at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia the two sides will battle for a ticket that will lead to the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations.

According to the programme, the team is scheduled to fly out of the country to Liberia on Thursday. Players based outside the country will fly directly from their bases to Liberia where they will meet the rest of the team.

“We are expecting the foreign contingent to fly from their bases direct to Liberia were they will meet the rest of the other guys, said the Zifa communication manger Xolisani Gwesela.