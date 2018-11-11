Swazi sport: Saul’s four day six points collection

By Noel Munzabwa

If ever there was still anyone among the Mbabane Hgihlanders directors who doubted the winning soul in Saul Chaminuka, he is surely swallowing his pride after Wednesday’s midweek fixture against the run away MTN Premier League of Eswatini log leaders Green Mamba.

Not when one of the directors was reported to have confronted the former Warriors assistant coach at Mhlume after an unconvincing 1-0 win over Matsapha United in a widely reported incident which the Zimbabwean literally let the cat out of the bag with his cryptic status on WhatsApp.

“Lord, I did try my best but my best was not good enough for him to understand,” wrote Chaminuka on his status.

But if indeed Sunday’s best try was not good enough then Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Green Mamba should surely be good enough as it stopped dead the correctional service’s soccer outfit’s immaculate 100 percent which had seen them choke up eight straight wins.

And indeed Chaminuka had won the hearts of the doubting Thomases who had remained pocketed within the seams for a win that was even widely supported even by rival fans.

Sabelo Sawa Gamedze opened the day’s scoring accounts before Thabiso Mokonkoane doubled the lead before Green Mamba stole the minimum of life left with a consolation towards half time to close of the scoring phase in this tie played at Mavuso Sports Centre.

By the time the final whistle sounded, Chaminuka had posted another big, big result, remaining unbeaten in six starts, just five matches after stopping Royal Leopards’s good run in the new season and surely this is good enough to move anyone still sitting on the fence.

A four-day six point collection had been completed, a three position upward movement into second position had been achieved and the seven point gap at the top of the log standings cut to six carving open the race to at least six more teams.

Mbabane Highlanders had truly found their winning soul in Saul, hope reignited and many would surely enjoy a peaceful night from the serene environment this big win.

Elsewhere, Tarisai Changara and Dolly Zenzile Mpofu’s Moneni Pirates managed just a single point from a possible six inside five days against Manzini outfits.

On Saturday, Moneni Pirates held Manzini Wanderers to a 1-1 draw before falling 0-1 to Manzini Sundowns on Wednesday night.

Premiership action continues this weekend.

In the MTN National First Division, George Madira’s Piggs Peak Black Swallows opened up a three-point lead sweetened by a cushion of a game in hand after a 3-0 win over visiting Hub Sundowns in a match played at Killarney Stadium in Piggs Peak on Saturday afternoon. B-Metro.