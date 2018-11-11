Misred silences critics

She said being a plus size woman is not easy in society and even in a professional set up but she has out grown the cheap talk and doubled her confidence.

She said her fight now is to convince other women to accept the differences and not conform to other people’s definition of beauty.

Misred said even dressing can be a challenge, with some outfits being deemed vulgar but she says comfortability tops her choice of outfit.

She is usually elegantly dressed and the recent Jah Prayzah album launch where she was one of the masters of ceremony is testimony to that.

“I wear anything that feels comfortable and that I deem appropriate to my surroundings. It’s always important that I’m comfortable first,” she said.

Her profile has grown following her popularity on radio, ZiFM where she is a presenter.

“My mother once told me that people who are insecure about themselves sometimes project their insecurities by attacking others, before you look at someone’s flaws, ask yourself if you are perfect,” she said.

On Monday, she shared a post on her various social media accounts titled “Letter To My Body” sharing her body experiences.

“I woke up this morning wanting to write a letter to myself and girls who are just like me! I grew up in a world with very specific messaging around physical appearance, black is ugly, fat is disgusting, curves make you promiscuous and unholy, a bigger nose makes you unattractive, kinky hair makes you second class, thick thighs are vulgar! And yet I am all these things,” she wrote.

“I felt inadequate and insecure about my body! Did God make a mistake on me?? Surely I cannot be a mistake and I have all this because there must be beauty in difference!! I was always at odds with what the world told me was beautiful. Even in my adult life I still fight these feelings and what people say to me. . .” she added.

Misred said she has encountered similar sentiments in her line of work but she has managed to excel despite that talk.

“I’ve been told at times I wasn’t the right body size for certain shows, or certain marketing campaigns needed thin girls or my body is too vulgar for certain outfits, a lot is said and sometimes the people saying it don’t realise that it does affect me.

"But over the years I've developed thick skin and doubled my confidence so people learn to reward my efforts based on my work not my looks or "lack of the perfect look" she said.