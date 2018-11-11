Man splashes father’s brains on the floor
A man from Nkayi struck his 80-year-old father with an axe several times until his brains and bones from the skull were scattered all over the hut before he called his mother and lied that he was bitten by a snake
This emerged when Vusumuzi Ngwenya (47) of Manduwe Village in Nkayi was slapped with a 30-year jail term when he was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo during the third sitting of the Hwange High Court circuit last week.
Ngwenya who was aged 43 at the time of committing the crime four years ago offered three different versions of what transpired on the fateful day during trial and at one point claimed he was provoked when his father, the late Harry Mdutshekelwa allegedly struck him with a knobkerrie following a dispute. He had accused his father of dishing out to his siblings things that he would have bought. He was, however, still convicted of murder with actual intent. Fairness Moyana, Hwange Correspondent. Sunday News.