Man splashes father’s brains on the floor

A man from Nkayi struck his 80-year-old father with an axe several times until his brains and bones from the skull were scattered all over the hut before he called his mother and lied that he was bitten by a snake

This emerged when Vusumuzi Ngwenya (47) of Manduwe Village in Nkayi was slapped with a 30-year jail term when he was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo during the third sitting of the Hwange High Court circuit last week.