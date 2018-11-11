From nothing to something, the story of Mzoe7

By Nigel Siziba

Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire team-mates and customers.

These are the words that can vividly describe Mzobanzi Mlauzi also known as Mzoe7 in music circles who rose from nothing to something as he is seen as the driving force in the entertainment industry.

The love for art began at a tender age when he was still at primary school and it kept growing day by day also complemented by talent.

“My passion for art began when I was still at primary school at Ntabeni Primary where I was in the drama club, youth education and my love for art saw me dropping football and dedicating all my time to drama at Fatima High where we won lots of awards and I can say that is when my influence began,” he said.

The likes of Khuxxman and POY inspired him during his childhood.

“My wish was always to meet Khuxxman and POY and I was elated when I met them at Ingwe Studios, I used to follow up shows and galas watching from the terraces not knowing that one day I would move even bigger crowds,” said Mzoe7.

The Bigger than Hip-hop show was his green light as he mastered the art of performing.

“Through Bigger than Hip-hop I went from unknown to being a household name among performers and the public, I met icons like PoZee, Cal_Vin, Markvus the list is endless and my first extended play won me a Zima shrugging off competition of Cynthia Mare and XQ,” he said.

His hard work and commitment saw him starting to perform in much bigger stages with prominent artistes in major events.

“My blood and sweat started bearing fruits as I started to do some performances in festivals like Intwasa, Lumankelenke (Swaziland) and I have rubbed shoulders with the likes of Busy Signal, Cassper Nyovest, Oskido, Wizkid and Busiswa,” he said.

Mzoe7 is actively involved in the fight against drugs and he has made a lot of appearances on TV in programmes that are meant to uplift the youths.

“In the fight against drugs I started a programme called Play Pool, Drugs Kill thus removing the youths from the streets and I found myself in front of cameras presenting a show called Ghetto Superstars and Dance Vault which were meant to expose artistes to a wider audience,” he said.

The multi-talented artiste has also ventured into acting.

“I featured in The Storm, Heritage, Secrets and Jaiva S’bone that has been watched internationally and I am also a brand ambassador of Maita brand and Ster Kinekor,” he said.

Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not, nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb.

Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts but, persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.